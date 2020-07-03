Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fitness is a Culture

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    163d Attack Wing

    Airmen of the 163d Attack Wing have a culture of physical fitness. Fostering that culture is Senior Airman Alexander O’Reilly, who tests the fitness of more than 900 Airmen per year while spearheading the wing’s fitness assessment program as a member of the 163d Force Support Squadron.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitness is a Culture, by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

