Hanuman Guardian social media 2nd edition

Soldiers of Charlie “Rock” Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participate in the Hanuman Guardian Exercise with Royal Thai Army in Thailand. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the U.S. to our long-standing alliance. Our broad cooperation continues on issues that benefit both our countries, the region, and beyond.
