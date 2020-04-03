Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanuman Guardian social media 2nd edition

    THAILAND

    03.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Laura Martin 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of Charlie “Rock” Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participate in the Hanuman Guardian Exercise with Royal Thai Army in Thailand. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the U.S. to our long-standing alliance. Our broad cooperation continues on issues that benefit both our countries, the region, and beyond.

    Hanuman Guardian exercise Thailand partnerships allies shooting weapons training Charlie "rock" 2nd

