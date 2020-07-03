On March 7, 2020 The US Navy will commission and welcome to the fleet ESB4 , USS Herschel “Woody” Williams. The long glass will be passed by Iwo Jima Medal Of Honor recipient and ship namesake Woody Williams. The ceremony will begin at 1000 eastern and take place at Half Moon Cruise terminal in Norfolk VA.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 14:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742285
|Filename:
|DOD_107717230
|Length:
|01:35:16
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ESB4 Commissioning, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT