ESB4 Commissioning

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    On March 7, 2020 The US Navy will commission and welcome to the fleet ESB4 , USS Herschel “Woody” Williams. The long glass will be passed by Iwo Jima Medal Of Honor recipient and ship namesake Woody Williams. The ceremony will begin at 1000 eastern and take place at Half Moon Cruise terminal in Norfolk VA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742285
    Filename: DOD_107717230
    Length: 01:35:16
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    IWO JIMA
    Virginia
    Navy
    Norfolk
    ESB4

