ESB4 Commissioning

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742285" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On March 7, 2020 The US Navy will commission and welcome to the fleet ESB4 , USS Herschel “Woody” Williams. The long glass will be passed by Iwo Jima Medal Of Honor recipient and ship namesake Woody Williams. The ceremony will begin at 1000 eastern and take place at Half Moon Cruise terminal in Norfolk VA.