New Hampshire 12th Civil Support Team supports Arctic Eagle 2020 in Alaska

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742284" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The New Hampshire National Guard's 12th Civil Support Team along with the 1/169th GSAB provided support and trained alongside the Alaska National Guard as well as Canadian and Mongolian Forces in Alaska for Arctic Eagle 2020. The intent of the exercise was to determine the strengths and weaknesses of the units as they conducted training events in the sub-zero temperatures of Alaska.