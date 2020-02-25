New Hampshire 12th Civil Support Team supports Arctic Eagle 2020 in Alaska

The New Hampshire National Guard's 12th Civil Support Team along with the 1/169th GSAB provided support and trained alongside the Alaska National Guard as well as Canadian and Mongolian Forces in Alaska for Arctic Eagle 2020. The intent of the exercise was to determine the strengths and weaknesses of the units as they conducted training events in the sub-zero temperatures of Alaska.
