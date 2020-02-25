Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New Hampshire 12th Civil Support Team supports Arctic Eagle 2020 in Alaska

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Frost 

    Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire National Guard

    The New Hampshire National Guard's 12th Civil Support Team along with the 1/169th GSAB provided support and trained alongside the Alaska National Guard as well as Canadian and Mongolian Forces in Alaska for Arctic Eagle 2020. The intent of the exercise was to determine the strengths and weaknesses of the units as they conducted training events in the sub-zero temperatures of Alaska.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742284
    VIRIN: 200225-Z-OM689-001
    Filename: DOD_107717203
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Hampshire 12th Civil Support Team supports Arctic Eagle 2020 in Alaska, by SSG Richard Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    nuclear
    chemical
    Civil Support Team
    CST
    biological
    weapons of mass destruction
    New Hampshire
    NHNG
    Arctic Eagle 2020
    Alaska. radiation

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT