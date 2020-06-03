Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    March 2020 Commander Commentary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Fitzmorris 

    310th Space Wing

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Col. Dean Sniegowski, 310th Space Wing commander, discussed the Coronavirus, and upcoming events and Chief Moncalieri talked about the Enlisted Developmental Education Board during the monthly unit training assembly video. (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. Jeff Fitzmorris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 13:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 742283
    VIRIN: 200306-F-JQ507-1001
    Filename: DOD_107717202
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March 2020 Commander Commentary, by TSgt Jeff Fitzmorris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Reserves
    Resiliency
    AFRC
    Schriever AFB
    310th Space Wing
    Sniegowski
    Fitzmorris
    Moncalieri

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT