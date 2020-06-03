HG20 Snake Familiarization b-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Thai Army soldiers from the Long Range Recon Patrol show off different snakes inhabiting Thailand in a training to soldiers of 2-35 “Cacti” Infantry Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and other Royal Thai Army soldiers during the Hanuman Guardian Exercise on March 6, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Thailand. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the U.S. to our long-standing alliance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)