TITLE: JBLM COVID-19 Town Hall Panel

RUNTIME: 01:05:10;18

DATE: 2020-02-06

PRODUCER: SSG Christopher Jelle

UNIT: 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment



EVENT SHOWN: JBLM COVID-19 Town Hall Panel

UNIT SHOWN: I Corps; JBLM Garrison; 62nd Airlift Wing; Madigan Army Medical Center

SUMMARY:

JBLM Command Team hosted a Q&A panel to address community concerns about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. The panel was streamed live through social media and members answered questions submitted during the stream.



PANEL MEMBERS (From Left to Right):

COL Tom Bundt - Madigan Army Medical Center (MAMC) Commander

LTG Randy George - I Corps Commanding General

Col. Erin Stainepyne - 62nd Airlift Wing Commander

COL Skye Duncan - JBLM Garrison Commander



LTC Paul Faestel from MAMC answered medical questions from the podium.



The latest updates and information can be found at https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/