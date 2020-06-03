Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM COVID-19 Town Hall Panel

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    TITLE: JBLM COVID-19 Town Hall Panel
    RUNTIME: 01:05:10;18
    DATE: 2020-02-06
    PRODUCER: SSG Christopher Jelle
    UNIT: 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    EVENT SHOWN: JBLM COVID-19 Town Hall Panel
    UNIT SHOWN: I Corps; JBLM Garrison; 62nd Airlift Wing; Madigan Army Medical Center
    SUMMARY:
    JBLM Command Team hosted a Q&A panel to address community concerns about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. The panel was streamed live through social media and members answered questions submitted during the stream.

    PANEL MEMBERS (From Left to Right):
    COL Tom Bundt - Madigan Army Medical Center (MAMC) Commander
    LTG Randy George - I Corps Commanding General
    Col. Erin Stainepyne - 62nd Airlift Wing Commander
    COL Skye Duncan - JBLM Garrison Commander

    LTC Paul Faestel from MAMC answered medical questions from the podium.

    The latest updates and information can be found at https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 05:59
    Category: Briefings
