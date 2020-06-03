TITLE: JBLM COVID-19 Town Hall Panel
RUNTIME: 01:05:10;18
DATE: 2020-02-06
PRODUCER: SSG Christopher Jelle
UNIT: 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
EVENT SHOWN: JBLM COVID-19 Town Hall Panel
UNIT SHOWN: I Corps; JBLM Garrison; 62nd Airlift Wing; Madigan Army Medical Center
SUMMARY:
JBLM Command Team hosted a Q&A panel to address community concerns about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. The panel was streamed live through social media and members answered questions submitted during the stream.
PANEL MEMBERS (From Left to Right):
COL Tom Bundt - Madigan Army Medical Center (MAMC) Commander
LTG Randy George - I Corps Commanding General
Col. Erin Stainepyne - 62nd Airlift Wing Commander
COL Skye Duncan - JBLM Garrison Commander
LTC Paul Faestel from MAMC answered medical questions from the podium.
The latest updates and information can be found at https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 05:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|742273
|VIRIN:
|200306-A-YC939-194
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107717017
|Length:
|01:05:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBLM COVID-19 Town Hall Panel, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT