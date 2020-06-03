Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander's Corner March 2020

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Jerry Bynum 

    624th Regional Support Group Public Affairs Office

    The 624th Regional Support Group Commander, Col. Athanasia Shinas, discusses an upcoming Air Force Reserve Command A1(Manpower, Personnel and Services) and SG (Medical) visits, COVID-19 safety, and a new strategic priority for the Group during the March Commander's Corner message. The Commander's Corner is a monthly message from 624th RSG leadership to Reserve Citizen Airmen in the Pacific. Producer: Jerry Bynum, 624th Regional Support Group Public Affairs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 19:45
    Category: Package
