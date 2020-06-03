Commander's Corner March 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 624th Regional Support Group Commander, Col. Athanasia Shinas, discusses an upcoming Air Force Reserve Command A1(Manpower, Personnel and Services) and SG (Medical) visits, COVID-19 safety, and a new strategic priority for the Group during the March Commander's Corner message. The Commander's Corner is a monthly message from 624th RSG leadership to Reserve Citizen Airmen in the Pacific. Producer: Jerry Bynum, 624th Regional Support Group Public Affairs.