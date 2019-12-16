From the Ground Up: F-16 Phase Dock

This 301st Fighter Wing series that highlights senior leaders working alongside their Airmen and learn what they do first-hand. In this installment, 301 FW Command Chief Rob Safley visits the wing's Aircraft Maintenance Squadron's Phase Dock. 301 FW AMXS F-16C Crew Chief Staff Sgt. Drew Bannon takes Chief Safley through the list of items to be inspected that day. In Phase, the F-16 is stripped down, inspected and put back together again in order to have these jets accomplish mission completion. These inspections are done every 300 hours.
|12.16.2019
|03.06.2020 18:55
|Series
|742255
|200304-F-RJ363-001
|DOD_107716770
|00:03:20
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
