    From the Ground Up: F-16 Phase Dock

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2019

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    This 301st Fighter Wing series that highlights senior leaders working alongside their Airmen and learn what they do first-hand. In this installment, 301 FW Command Chief Rob Safley visits the wing's Aircraft Maintenance Squadron's Phase Dock. 301 FW AMXS F-16C Crew Chief Staff Sgt. Drew Bannon takes Chief Safley through the list of items to be inspected that day. In Phase, the F-16 is stripped down, inspected and put back together again in order to have these jets accomplish mission completion. These inspections are done every 300 hours.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2019
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 18:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 742255
    VIRIN: 200304-F-RJ363-001
    Filename: DOD_107716770
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From the Ground Up: F-16 Phase Dock, by MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Phase
    #Reserve Citizen Airmen
    #Reserve Ready
    301 FW AMXS

