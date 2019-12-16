From the Ground Up: F-16 Phase Dock

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This 301st Fighter Wing series that highlights senior leaders working alongside their Airmen and learn what they do first-hand. In this installment, 301 FW Command Chief Rob Safley visits the wing's Aircraft Maintenance Squadron's Phase Dock. 301 FW AMXS F-16C Crew Chief Staff Sgt. Drew Bannon takes Chief Safley through the list of items to be inspected that day. In Phase, the F-16 is stripped down, inspected and put back together again in order to have these jets accomplish mission completion. These inspections are done every 300 hours.