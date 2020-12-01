Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301 FW Weapons Load Competition 2020

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Taylor 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    This video features a weapons load competition between four load crews at U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on Jan. 11, 2020. This competition, which is used to highlight the best of the Reserve and Active Duty weapons crews, features a written test, dress and appearance evaluation, and weapons loading based on safety, speed, and mission completion. The 301st Fighter Wing mission is to train and deploy combat-ready Airmen. This competition ensures improved readiness and lethality.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 18:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742254
    VIRIN: 200201-F-OW851-002
    Filename: DOD_107716755
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    TAGS

    Weapons Load Competition
    301 FW
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    #ReserveReady
    #ReserveReform

