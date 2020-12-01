This video features a weapons load competition between four load crews at U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on Jan. 11, 2020. This competition, which is used to highlight the best of the Reserve and Active Duty weapons crews, features a written test, dress and appearance evaluation, and weapons loading based on safety, speed, and mission completion. The 301st Fighter Wing mission is to train and deploy combat-ready Airmen. This competition ensures improved readiness and lethality.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 18:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742254
|VIRIN:
|200201-F-OW851-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107716755
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 301 FW Weapons Load Competition 2020, by TSgt Charles Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
