301 FW Weapons Load Competition 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742254" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video features a weapons load competition between four load crews at U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on Jan. 11, 2020. This competition, which is used to highlight the best of the Reserve and Active Duty weapons crews, features a written test, dress and appearance evaluation, and weapons loading based on safety, speed, and mission completion. The 301st Fighter Wing mission is to train and deploy combat-ready Airmen. This competition ensures improved readiness and lethality.