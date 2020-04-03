Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICEX 2020 - USS Toledo (SSN-769)

    ARCTIC OCEAN, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Brandon Raile and Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro

    Commander Submarine Forces Pacific

    USS Toledo (SSN-769) surfaces at Ice Camp Seadragon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 17:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742244
    VIRIN: 200304-N-NL576-0001
    Filename: DOD_107716552
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ARCTIC OCEAN, AK, US
    TAGS

    alaska
    arctic
    comsubpac
    icex
    submarine
    u.s. navy
    comsublant

