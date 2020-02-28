U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion (1st CEB), 1st Marine Division, and their spouses participate in the A Day in Their Boots event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 28, 2020. A Day in Their Boots is an annual event hosted by 1st CEB in order to show the Marines’ families a small part of what the Marines do on a day to day basis. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Kevin Minor)
