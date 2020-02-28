video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742243" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion (1st CEB), 1st Marine Division, and their spouses participate in the A Day in Their Boots event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 28, 2020. A Day in Their Boots is an annual event hosted by 1st CEB in order to show the Marines’ families a small part of what the Marines do on a day to day basis. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Kevin Minor)