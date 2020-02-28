Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in Their Boots

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Video by Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion (1st CEB), 1st Marine Division, and their spouses participate in the A Day in Their Boots event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 28, 2020. A Day in Their Boots is an annual event hosted by 1st CEB in order to show the Marines’ families a small part of what the Marines do on a day to day basis. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Kevin Minor)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in Their Boots, by Sgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    1st Marine Division
    1st CEB
    1st Combat Engineer Battalion

