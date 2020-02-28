Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    68th Rescue Squadron Combat Team Leader Course

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Rios 

    355th Wing

    Airmen from the 68th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona complete upgrade training at Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, California.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 16:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742237
    VIRIN: 200228-F-GE882-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107716397
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68th Rescue Squadron Combat Team Leader Course, by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    GA
    PJ
    ACC
    Pararescuemen
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    AF
    Air Force
    C-130
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    Guardian Angel
    DM
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    Coronado Naval Base
    68 RQS
    68th Rescue Squadron

