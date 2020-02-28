Airmen from the 68th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona complete upgrade training at Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, California.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 16:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742237
|VIRIN:
|200228-F-GE882-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107716397
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 68th Rescue Squadron Combat Team Leader Course, by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT