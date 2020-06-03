1-27 IN Company EXEVALs

Operation Warrior Shock continues this week with the 1-27 INF Wolfhounds getting after their turn at Company EXEVALs. 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion , 2-14 CAV and 225 Brigade Support Battalion continue to build the team of teams by supporting Wolfhounds in their training. Tough, realistic reps like this training keeps Warrior Soldiers ready to fight tonight!
#tropiclightning #25thid #usarmy #fight2night #csa #readiness
25th Infantry Division - Tropic Lightning
Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 15:40
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|742232
VIRIN:
|200306-A-SX958-891
Filename:
|DOD_107716261
Length:
|00:01:45
Location:
|KAHUKU, HI, US
Web Views:
|17
Downloads:
|5
High-Res. Downloads:
|5
Podcast Hits:
|0
