    1-27 IN Company EXEVALs

    KAHUKU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Thomas Calvert 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Operation Warrior Shock continues this week with the 1-27 INF Wolfhounds getting after their turn at Company EXEVALs. 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion , 2-14 CAV and 225 Brigade Support Battalion continue to build the team of teams by supporting Wolfhounds in their training. Tough, realistic reps like this training keeps Warrior Soldiers ready to fight tonight!

    #tropiclightning #25thid #usarmy #fight2night #csa #readiness
    25th Infantry Division - Tropic Lightning

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 15:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742232
    VIRIN: 200306-A-SX958-891
    Filename: DOD_107716261
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: KAHUKU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-27 IN Company EXEVALs, by SGT Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th infantry division
    25th id
    wolfhounds
    25 id
    infantry
    training
    27th infantry regiment
    tropic lightning
    1st battalion 27th infantry regiment
    2 ibct
    2nd infantry brigade combat team
    2ibct
    1-27 in
    infantry squad
    thisismysquad
    company exevals

