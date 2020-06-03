Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    03.06.2020

    Video by Pfc. Trinity Carter 

    AFN Vicenza

    Physical Therapy is based on resiliency in and out of the Health Clinic. This service is provided to strengthen damaged muscles back to full range motion. It is important to focus on muscle strength in your personal time too. This will decrease the likelihood of injuries and improve your health.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 10:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742183
    VIRIN: 200306-A-FF323-499
    Filename: DOD_107715543
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical Therapy Instagram, by PFC Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Vicena

