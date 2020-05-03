Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ready For Duty Or Deployment -CATAM Ramstein Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.05.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class MANUEL ZAMORA 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ramstein Air Base Germany Combat Arms Training and Maintenance exemplifying readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 10:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742180
    VIRIN: 200305-F-ZV099-080
    Filename: DOD_107715471
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready For Duty Or Deployment -CATAM Ramstein Air Base, by A1C MANUEL ZAMORA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Ramstein Air Base
    Air Force
    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance
    CATAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT