    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hayden Legg 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    You are eligible to join the bone marrow registry if you’re active duty, Guard, Reserve, a DoD civilian employee, or an ID card-holding family member. You must be between 18-60 and in good health!

    Please call 1-800-MARROW3 or 229-257-4023 for more information!

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 09:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742170
    VIRIN: 200305-F-TY831-051
    Filename: DOD_107715373
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Become a Donor, by A1C Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    donation
    bone marrow
    23d Wing
    Salute to Life
    23d WG

