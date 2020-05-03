Become a Donor

You are eligible to join the bone marrow registry if you’re active duty, Guard, Reserve, a DoD civilian employee, or an ID card-holding family member. You must be between 18-60 and in good health!
Please call 1-800-MARROW3 or 229-257-4023 for more information!
