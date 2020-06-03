Cobra Gold 20: US Marines fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Tango 5th Battalion, 11th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire off the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Cobra Gold 2020 in Ban Dan Lan Hoi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 6, 2020. This is the first time HIMARS have been attached to a MUE. Exercise Cobra Gold 20 is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. Commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sarah Taggett)