U.S. Marines with Tango 5th Battalion, 11th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire off the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Cobra Gold 2020 in Ban Dan Lan Hoi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 6, 2020. This is the first time HIMARS have been attached to a MUE. Exercise Cobra Gold 20 is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. Commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sarah Taggett)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 02:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742126
|VIRIN:
|200306-M-YH254-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107714862
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 20: US Marines fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, by LCpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT