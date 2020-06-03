Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 20: US Marines fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

    THAILAND

    03.06.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sarah Taggett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Marines with Tango 5th Battalion, 11th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire off the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Cobra Gold 2020 in Ban Dan Lan Hoi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 6, 2020. This is the first time HIMARS have been attached to a MUE. Exercise Cobra Gold 20 is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. Commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sarah Taggett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 02:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742126
    VIRIN: 200306-M-YH254-1001
    Filename: DOD_107714862
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 20: US Marines fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, by LCpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint
    Soldier
    international
    multinational
    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System
    HIMARS
    USMC
    Asia
    Armed Forces
    combined
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    allies
    Cobra Gold
    partners
    partnerships
    ENCAP
    Royal Thai Air Force
    Navy
    Thailand
    Royal Thai Navy
    air force
    Marines
    exercise
    U.S Air Force
    US Army
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    Army
    training
    HCA
    Royal Thai
    Engineering Civic Action Project
    Royal Thai Army
    CHE
    Royal Thai Armed Forces
    Humanitarian Civic Action
    combined joint
    Cooperative Health Engagement
    partners and allies
    Allied2Win
    free and open indo-pacific
    CG20
    Cobra Gold 2020

