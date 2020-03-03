Navy EOD personnel assigned to Combined Task Group (CTG) 68.6 perform controlled demolitions March 4th, 2020, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 01:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742122
|VIRIN:
|200304-F-YF084-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_107714802
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CTG 68.6 EOD Explosions Stringer, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT