    CTG 68.6 EOD Explosions Stringer

    CAMP LEMMONIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Navy EOD personnel assigned to Combined Task Group (CTG) 68.6 perform controlled demolitions March 4th, 2020, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 01:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742122
    VIRIN: 200304-F-YF084-7002
    Filename: DOD_107714802
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTG 68.6 EOD Explosions Stringer, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Explosions
    Demolition
    Camp Lemmonier
    EOD
    CTG 68.6

