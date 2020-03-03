Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA JTFAC Practice SSE with CTG 68.6 EOD

    CAMP LEMMONIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Members of the Joint Theater Forensic Analysis Center (JTFAC) assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa practice sensitive site exploitation (SSE) with the help of Navy EOD personnel assigned to Combined Task Group (CTG) 68.6 March 4th, 2020, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 01:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742121
    VIRIN: 200304-F-YF084-7001
    Filename: DOD_107714800
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA JTFAC Practice SSE with CTG 68.6 EOD, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemmonier
    EOD
    CJTF-HOA
    JTFAC

