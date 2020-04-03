A spot shot highlighting hand-washing as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19 or Coronavirus. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zhiwei Tan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 00:59
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|742119
|VIRIN:
|200304-N-LG762-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107714783
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CNFJ/CNRJ Hand-washing spot, by PO2 Zhiwei Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
