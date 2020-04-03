Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNFJ/CNRJ Hand-washing spot

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.04.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zhiwei Tan 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    A spot shot highlighting hand-washing as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19 or Coronavirus. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zhiwei Tan/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 00:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 742119
    VIRIN: 200304-N-LG762-1001
    Filename: DOD_107714783
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNFJ/CNRJ Hand-washing spot, by PO2 Zhiwei Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNFJ
    U.S. Naval Forces Japan
    Navy Region Japan
    CNRJ
    Coronavirus COVID-19

