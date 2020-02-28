Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artillery Relocation Training Program 19-4

    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN

    02.28.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hancock 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division participated in the Artillery Relocation Training Program 19-4 at the Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita, Japan, from Feb. 6 to 28, 2020. ARTP is a regularly scheduled training exercise conducted by several units within 3rd Marine Division. The program provides essential live-fire training in different regions throughout Japan to increase combat readiness and better support the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 00:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742115
    VIRIN: 200306-M-HM068-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107714776
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artillery Relocation Training Program 19-4, by LCpl Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    3rd Marine Division
    Alpha Battery
    U.S. Marines
    Artillery
    ARTP
    Hijudai Maneuver Area

