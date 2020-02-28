U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division participated in the Artillery Relocation Training Program 19-4 at the Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita, Japan, from Feb. 6 to 28, 2020. ARTP is a regularly scheduled training exercise conducted by several units within 3rd Marine Division. The program provides essential live-fire training in different regions throughout Japan to increase combat readiness and better support the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)
