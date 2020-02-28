video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division participated in the Artillery Relocation Training Program 19-4 at the Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita, Japan, from Feb. 6 to 28, 2020. ARTP is a regularly scheduled training exercise conducted by several units within 3rd Marine Division. The program provides essential live-fire training in different regions throughout Japan to increase combat readiness and better support the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)