CH-47 search and rescue extractions for exercise Arctic Eagle 2020

Members of the 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, and the 2-211th General Aviation Support Battalion work with the Survive Evade Resist Escape specialists and Pararescuemen with the 212th Rescue Squadron to conduct operations in support of exercise Arctic Eagle near Deadhorse, AK. The Alaska National Guard is hosting exercise Arctic Eagle 2020, a joint-training exercise, Feb. 20 to March 6 throughout Alaska, including Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, Fort Wainwright, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and as far north as Harrison Bay. As a homeland security and emergency response exercise, Arctic Eagle 2020 is designed to increase the National Guard’s ability and effectiveness to operate in the extreme cold-weather conditions found in arctic environments.
|03.05.2020
|03.05.2020 22:36
|Video Productions
|742108
|200305-F-EY126-9003
|DOD_107714658
|00:01:59
|Location:
|AK, US
