Oleoresin Capsicum Spray Training:



Narration:

10 newly assigned Camp Zama law enforcement Soldiers took Oleoresin Capsicum - commonly referred to as pepper spray - qualification training in order to learn its effects as part of their Law Enforcement certification.



Interview: SSG Robert Collins, Non-lethal weapon instructor, 88th Military Police Detachments



Narration:

During the OC spray qualification training, Soldiers went through seven different stations controlling a non-compliant subject using Mechanical Advantage Control Holds techniques, batons, and handcuff skills, after being sprayed.



Interview: PV2 Zachary Mosher, Military Police Officer, 88th MP Detachment



Interview: PV2 Wade Wilson, Military Police Officer, 88th MP Detachment



Narration:

The week long Law Enforcement certification training not only gave these Soldiers a chance to practice their physical movements, but also provided them the confidence to determine how and when to use force to control different situations.



Interview: SSG Kerin Payne, Operations NCO, 88th Military Police Detachments



Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.