Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Oleoresin Capsicum Spray Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.06.2020

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Oleoresin Capsicum Spray Training:

    Narration:
    10 newly assigned Camp Zama law enforcement Soldiers took Oleoresin Capsicum - commonly referred to as pepper spray - qualification training in order to learn its effects as part of their Law Enforcement certification.

    Interview: SSG Robert Collins, Non-lethal weapon instructor, 88th Military Police Detachments

    Narration:
    During the OC spray qualification training, Soldiers went through seven different stations controlling a non-compliant subject using Mechanical Advantage Control Holds techniques, batons, and handcuff skills, after being sprayed.

    Interview: PV2 Zachary Mosher, Military Police Officer, 88th MP Detachment

    Interview: PV2 Wade Wilson, Military Police Officer, 88th MP Detachment

    Narration:
    The week long Law Enforcement certification training not only gave these Soldiers a chance to practice their physical movements, but also provided them the confidence to determine how and when to use force to control different situations.

    Interview: SSG Kerin Payne, Operations NCO, 88th Military Police Detachments

    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 22:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742106
    VIRIN: 160315-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_107714596
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oleoresin Capsicum Spray Training, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    OC Spray
    pepper spray
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Japan
    Zama
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Sagamihara
    U.S. Army in Japan
    Military in Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT