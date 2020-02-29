Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CH-47 departs Deadhorse for JBER

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, and the 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, prepare CH-47 Chinooks at Deadhorse, Alaska to return to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, on February, 29, 2020 after participating in exercise Arctic Eagle. The Alaska National Guard is hosting Exercise Arctic Eagle 2020, a joint-training exercise, Feb. 20 – March 6, 2020 throughout Alaska, including Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, Fort Wainwright, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, and as far north as Teshekpuk Lake. As a homeland security and emergency response exercise, AE20 is designed to increase the National Guard’s ability and effectiveness to operate in the extreme cold-weather conditions found in Arctic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Picard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 20:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742104
    VIRIN: 200229-F-EY126-7007
    Filename: DOD_107714508
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 departs Deadhorse for JBER, by TSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CH-47
    Arctic
    Chinooks
    Homeland Security
    joint training
    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    Deadhorse
    2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion
    ArcticEagle20
    Arctic Eagle 20
    Arctic Living
    Alaska living

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT