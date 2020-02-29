CH-47 departs Deadhorse for JBER

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, and the 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, prepare CH-47 Chinooks at Deadhorse, Alaska to return to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, on February, 29, 2020 after participating in exercise Arctic Eagle. The Alaska National Guard is hosting Exercise Arctic Eagle 2020, a joint-training exercise, Feb. 20 – March 6, 2020 throughout Alaska, including Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, Fort Wainwright, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, and as far north as Teshekpuk Lake. As a homeland security and emergency response exercise, AE20 is designed to increase the National Guard’s ability and effectiveness to operate in the extreme cold-weather conditions found in Arctic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Picard)