CH-47 departs Deadhorse for JBER

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, and the 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, prepare CH-47 Chinooks at Deadhorse, Alaska to return to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, on February, 29, 2020 after participating in exercise Arctic Eagle. The Alaska National Guard is hosting Exercise Arctic Eagle 2020, a joint-training exercise, Feb. 20 – March 6, 2020 throughout Alaska, including Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, Fort Wainwright, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, and as far north as Teshekpuk Lake. As a homeland security and emergency response exercise, AE20 is designed to increase the National Guard’s ability and effectiveness to operate in the extreme cold-weather conditions found in Arctic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Picard)
|02.29.2020
|03.05.2020 20:42
|B-Roll
|742104
|200229-F-EY126-7007
|DOD_107714508
|00:06:12
|AK, US
|4
|1
|1
|0
