Spc. Pedro Arizpe, a soldier from C Company, 3rd Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment, speaks on the importance of the Best Warrior Competition's obstacle course in maintaining soldier relevancy and readiness. The Texas Military Department 2020 Best Warrior Competition is a demanding three-day contest that brings together service members from the Texas Army and Air National Guard as well as Texas’ foreign partnerships to compete March 4-8, 2020, for the title of "Best Warrior."
Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
Date Posted:
|03.05.2020 20:43
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|742102
VIRIN:
|200305-Z-XZ333-1001
Filename:
|DOD_107714477
Length:
|00:01:10
Location:
|CAMP SWIFT, TX, US
This work, Texas Military Department 2020 Best Warrior Competition: Obstacle Course, by SGT Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
