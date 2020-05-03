Texas Military Department 2020 Best Warrior Competition: Obstacle Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Pedro Arizpe, a soldier from C Company, 3rd Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment, speaks on the importance of the Best Warrior Competition's obstacle course in maintaining soldier relevancy and readiness. The Texas Military Department 2020 Best Warrior Competition is a demanding three-day contest that brings together service members from the Texas Army and Air National Guard as well as Texas’ foreign partnerships to compete March 4-8, 2020, for the title of "Best Warrior."