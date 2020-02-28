Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CH-47 extracts PJs from ice

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. service members with the 212th Rescue Squadron load a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, from the ice and then transfers to an HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron in response to a simulated alert rescue call near Deadhorse, Alaska, and in support of exercise Arctic Eagle 2020, Feb. 28. The Alaska National Guard is hosting exercise Arctic Eagle 2020, a joint-training exercise, Feb. 20 to March 6 throughout Alaska, including Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, Fort Wainwright, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and as far north as Harrison Bay. As a homeland security and emergency response exercise, Arctic Eagle 2020 is designed to increase the National Guard’s ability and effectiveness to operate in the extreme cold-weather conditions found in arctic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Picard)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 extracts PJs from ice, by TSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic
    SERE
    Homeland Security
    joint training
    Pararescue
    jumping
    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    212th Rescue Squadron
    Deadhorse
    ArcticEagle20
    Arctic Eagle 20
    Arctic Living
    Alaska living

