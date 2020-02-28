CH-47 extracts PJs from ice

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742099" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members with the 212th Rescue Squadron load a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, from the ice and then transfers to an HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron in response to a simulated alert rescue call near Deadhorse, Alaska, and in support of exercise Arctic Eagle 2020, Feb. 28. The Alaska National Guard is hosting exercise Arctic Eagle 2020, a joint-training exercise, Feb. 20 to March 6 throughout Alaska, including Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, Fort Wainwright, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and as far north as Harrison Bay. As a homeland security and emergency response exercise, Arctic Eagle 2020 is designed to increase the National Guard’s ability and effectiveness to operate in the extreme cold-weather conditions found in arctic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Picard)