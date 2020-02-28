U.S. service members with the 212th Rescue Squadron load a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, from the ice and then transfers to an HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron in response to a simulated alert rescue call near Deadhorse, Alaska, and in support of exercise Arctic Eagle 2020, Feb. 28. The Alaska National Guard is hosting exercise Arctic Eagle 2020, a joint-training exercise, Feb. 20 to March 6 throughout Alaska, including Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, Fort Wainwright, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and as far north as Harrison Bay. As a homeland security and emergency response exercise, Arctic Eagle 2020 is designed to increase the National Guard’s ability and effectiveness to operate in the extreme cold-weather conditions found in arctic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2020 20:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742099
|VIRIN:
|200228-F-EY126-7017
|Filename:
|DOD_107714449
|Length:
|00:12:24
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CH-47 extracts PJs from ice, by TSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS
