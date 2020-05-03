Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Gen. Charles Brown Chief of Staff Nomination & AFA Air Warfare Symposium

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force features the announcement of the Air Force’s new Chief of Staff nominee and highlights from the 2020 Air Warfare Symposium.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742066
    VIRIN: 200306-F-MY055-002
    Filename: DOD_107713949
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Gen. Charles Brown Chief of Staff Nomination & AFA Air Warfare Symposium, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    Chief of Staff
    Secretary of the Air Force
    Air Warfare Symposium
    SAF
    AFA
    Featured Videos
    Featured Video
    Barbara Barrett
    JADC2
    Secretary Barrett
    General Charles Brown
    General Brown

    • LEAVE A COMMENT