    TMD 2020 Best Warrior Competition: ACFT

    BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Video by Spc. Adrian Montanez 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors from the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard and military representatives from Chile and the Czech Republic compete in the Texas Military Department's 2020 Best Warrior Competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 15:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742056
    VIRIN: 200305-Z-IS371-1001
    Filename: DOD_107713648
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: BASTROP, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TMD 2020 Best Warrior Competition: ACFT, by SPC Adrian Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Texas Military Department's 2020 Best Warrior Competition

    ACFT
    ACFT Army Combat Fitness Test
    TMDBWC2020
    TMD BWC 2020

