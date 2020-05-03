Military Surgeons General Testify Concerning the Defense Health Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, surgeon general of the U.S. Army; Rear Adm. Bruce L. Gillingham, surgeon general of the U.S. Navy; Lt. Gen. Dorothy A. Hogg, surgeon general of the U.S. Air Force, Thomas McCaffery, assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director, Defense Health Agency and Bill Tinston, program executive officer of Defense Healthcare Management Systems, testify concerning the Defense Health Program at the House Appropriations Committee on Defense, in Washington, D.C., March 5, 2020.