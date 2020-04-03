Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flood Rescue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Shawn Keeton 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks’ Special Response Team along with soldiers and airmen from the Army and Air National Guard participate in realistic flood victim rescue. Patriot South 20 allows participants the opportunity to build partnerships and maintain readiness for future disaster relief missions. (U.S Army National Guard video by Sgt. Shawn Keeton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 11:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742030
    VIRIN: 200304-Z-SA452-475
    Filename: DOD_107713252
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flood Rescue, by SGT Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Shelby
    MDWFP
    MSNG
    Patriot South 20

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT