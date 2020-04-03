Flood Rescue

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks’ Special Response Team along with soldiers and airmen from the Army and Air National Guard participate in realistic flood victim rescue. Patriot South 20 allows participants the opportunity to build partnerships and maintain readiness for future disaster relief missions. (U.S Army National Guard video by Sgt. Shawn Keeton)