Mobile Exchanges give deployed service members a taste of home. News break produced by Private First Class Arrian Matos.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2017 03:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|573334
|VIRIN:
|171204-A-GG206-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105176038
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFNE News Break One Minute - 04 Dec 2017, by PFC Arrian Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
