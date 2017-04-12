(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFNE News Break One Minute - 04 Dec 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    12.04.2017

    Video by Pfc. Arrian Matos 

    American Forces Network Europe

    Mobile Exchanges give deployed service members a taste of home. News break produced by Private First Class Arrian Matos.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.14.2017 03:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 573334
    VIRIN: 171204-A-GG206-001
    Filename: DOD_105176038
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFNE News Break One Minute - 04 Dec 2017, by PFC Arrian Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    USAREUR
    MARFOREUR
    AFN Europe
    Strong Europe
    Send The Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT