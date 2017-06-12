(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sumos soar with 160 for nightime aeriel refueling

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2017

    Video by Cpl. Carlos Jimenez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 conduct a joint-training exercise with the U.S. Army 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment during unit-level training called El Centro Horizon at Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif., Dec. 6, 2017. VMGR-152 and 160th SOAR performed a helicopter air-to-air refueling in the night at low altitude with covert aircraft lighting, aided with night vision imaging systems. The units accomplished their mission in order to maintain effective training while maximizing combat capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carlos Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.14.2017 04:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 573331
    VIRIN: 171206-M-FN622-0001
    Filename: DOD_105176035
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sumos soar with 160 for nightime aeriel refueling, by Cpl Carlos Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-130J
    VMGR-152
    NIGHT VISION
    BLACK HAWK
    MCAS IWAKUNI
    SUMOS
    REFUEL
    HELICOPTER
    EL CENTRO
    AIR-TO-AIR
    160TH SOAR
    NVIS

