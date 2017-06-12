Sumos soar with 160 for nightime aeriel refueling

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 conduct a joint-training exercise with the U.S. Army 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment during unit-level training called El Centro Horizon at Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif., Dec. 6, 2017. VMGR-152 and 160th SOAR performed a helicopter air-to-air refueling in the night at low altitude with covert aircraft lighting, aided with night vision imaging systems. The units accomplished their mission in order to maintain effective training while maximizing combat capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carlos Jimenez)