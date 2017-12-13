U.S. Navy Continues Support to Argentina in Search for A.R.A. San Juan

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The R/V Atlantis, a U.S. Navy owned research vessel, deploys the cable-controlled Undersea Recovery Vehicle (CURV-21) off the coast of Comodoro Rivadavia, Argentina. The CURV is designed to meet the U.S. Navy’s deep ocean recovery requirements down to a maximum depth of 20,000 feet, and is being used to support the Argentine Navy’s search for the ARA San Juan (S-42) (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Alex Cornell du Houx/Released).