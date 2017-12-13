(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Continues Support to Argentina in Search for A.R.A. San Juan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.13.2017

    Video by Lt. Alexander M.D. Cornell du Houx 

    Joint Planning Support Element - Public Affairs

    The R/V Atlantis, a U.S. Navy owned research vessel, deploys the cable-controlled Undersea Recovery Vehicle (CURV-21) off the coast of Comodoro Rivadavia, Argentina. The CURV is designed to meet the U.S. Navy’s deep ocean recovery requirements down to a maximum depth of 20,000 feet, and is being used to support the Argentine Navy’s search for the ARA San Juan (S-42) (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Alex Cornell du Houx/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.14.2017 00:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 573302
    VIRIN: 171213-N-AX559-941
    Filename: DOD_105174260
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Continues Support to Argentina in Search for A.R.A. San Juan, by LT Alexander M.D. Cornell du Houx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    San Juan
    Argentina
    SOUTHCOM
    U.S Navy
    SUPSALV
    Submarine rescue
    underwater search and recovery
    submarine salvage
    CURV
    ARA San Juan
    Argentine Submarine
    submarino
    busqueda

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT