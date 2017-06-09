VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-004
Title: MMA Cage Crusaders
Unit: AFN / RMB Yokosuka
Producer: PO1 Anthony R. Martinez
- Steven Marksberry,
Martial Arts Instructor / MWR Community Recreation Director
- Mark Muñoz,
MMA Cage Crusader / Born in Yokosuka
- Jorge Rivera,
MMA Cage Crusader / Served in US Army
***This is a re-upload of the original video package***
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/548402/mma-cage-crusaders-visit-yokosuka
***It has been edited to meet requirements for submission to the Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards.***
YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 6, 2017)
MMA and the military are similar in a lot of ways. It’s more than just defense. Service members at Fleet Activities Yokosuka got to meet and train with fighters during the MMA Cage Crusaders Tour presented by Armed Forces Entertainment and hosted by MWR Yokosuka. Petty Officer Anthony Martinez brings us to the mats.
(US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)
This work, MMA Cage Crusaders, by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
