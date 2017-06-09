video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/573295" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-004

Title: MMA Cage Crusaders

Unit: AFN / RMB Yokosuka

Producer: PO1 Anthony R. Martinez



Font ID:

- Steven Marksberry,

Martial Arts Instructor / MWR Community Recreation Director

- Mark Muñoz,

MMA Cage Crusader / Born in Yokosuka

- Jorge Rivera,

MMA Cage Crusader / Served in US Army



***This is a re-upload of the original video package***

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/548402/mma-cage-crusaders-visit-yokosuka

***It has been edited to meet requirements for submission to the Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards.***



YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 6, 2017)

MMA and the military are similar in a lot of ways. It’s more than just defense. Service members at Fleet Activities Yokosuka got to meet and train with fighters during the MMA Cage Crusaders Tour presented by Armed Forces Entertainment and hosted by MWR Yokosuka. Petty Officer Anthony Martinez brings us to the mats.

(US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)