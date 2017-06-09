(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MMA Cage Crusaders

    JAPAN

    09.06.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez 

    Regional Media Bureau Yokosuka

    VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-004
    Title: MMA Cage Crusaders
    Unit: AFN / RMB Yokosuka
    Producer: PO1 Anthony R. Martinez

    Font ID:
    - Steven Marksberry,
    Martial Arts Instructor / MWR Community Recreation Director
    - Mark Muñoz,
    MMA Cage Crusader / Born in Yokosuka
    - Jorge Rivera,
    MMA Cage Crusader / Served in US Army

    ***This is a re-upload of the original video package***
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/548402/mma-cage-crusaders-visit-yokosuka
    ***It has been edited to meet requirements for submission to the Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards.***

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 6, 2017)
    MMA and the military are similar in a lot of ways. It’s more than just defense. Service members at Fleet Activities Yokosuka got to meet and train with fighters during the MMA Cage Crusaders Tour presented by Armed Forces Entertainment and hosted by MWR Yokosuka. Petty Officer Anthony Martinez brings us to the mats.
    (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 22:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 573295
    VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-004
    Filename: DOD_105174082
    Length: 00:06:22
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MMA Cage Crusaders, by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wrestling
    mixed martial arts
    MMA
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    MWR
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    BJJ
    FLEACT

