170824-N-ZL062-001 OKINAWA, Japan (August 24, 2017) A video depicting the amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during deployment of 2017. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sarah Myers/Released)
|08.24.2017
|12.13.2017 22:21
|B-Roll
|573285
|170824-N-ZL062-001
|DOD_105174072
|00:03:15
|Location:
|JP
This work, USS Green Bay Summer Deployment 2017, by PO3 Sarah Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
