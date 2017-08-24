USS Green Bay Summer Deployment 2017

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



170824-N-ZL062-001 OKINAWA, Japan (August 24, 2017) A video depicting the amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during deployment of 2017. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sarah Myers/Released)