    USS Green Bay Summer Deployment 2017

    JAPAN

    08.24.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Myers 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    170824-N-ZL062-001 OKINAWA, Japan (August 24, 2017) A video depicting the amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during deployment of 2017. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sarah Myers/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 22:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 573285
    VIRIN: 170824-N-ZL062-001
    Filename: DOD_105174072
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay Summer Deployment 2017, by PO3 Sarah Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Green Bay

