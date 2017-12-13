1st Lt. Cody Shoop sends a greeting to Fresno, California from Fort Shafter, Hawaii for Holiday Season 2017.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 21:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|573284
|VIRIN:
|171213-A-TH733-215
|Filename:
|DOD_105174050
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Cody Shoops, by CPT Linda Gerron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT