    Petty Officer 3rd Class Brice Mcgee

    RANKIN COUNTY, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Brice Mcgee, a boatswain's mate, stationed at Station Brant Point on Nantucket, Mass., is wishing Merry Christmas to his family in Rankin County, Mississippi. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

    Category: Greetings
