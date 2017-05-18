VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-007
Title: Dispatch: Pacific - IMDEX 2017
Unit: AFN / RMB Yokosuka
Producer: PO1 Anthony R. Martinez
Runtime: 10:00
Font ID:
- Rear Adm. Lai Chung Han, Chief of Navy, Republic of Singapore
- Lt J.G. Kevin Spillane, Fire Control Officer, USS Sterett (DDG 104)
- Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam, President, Republic of Singapore
- Adm. John Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO)
- Dr. Walter Jones, Exec. Director, Office of Naval Research
- Rear. Adm. Francis D. Morley, Deputy Asst. Secretary, Navy International Programs (NIPO)
- Dr. Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Defence, Republic of Singapore
REPUBIC OF SINGAPORE (May 15-18, 2017)
Over 40 countries celebrated with the Republic of Singapore Navy during a ceremony commemorating their golden jubilee. The event was held in conjunction with this year’s International Maritime Defense Exhibition, Asia 2017, or IMDEX. Petty Officer Anthony Martinez has more -- on this edition of Dispatch: Pacific from Singapore.
(US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 22:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|573270
|VIRIN:
|171213-N-RB546-007
|Filename:
|DOD_105173982
|Length:
|00:10:04
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dispatch: Pacific - IMDEX 2017, by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT