    Dispatch: Pacific - IMDEX 2017

    SINGAPORE

    05.18.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez 

    Regional Media Bureau Yokosuka

    VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-007
    Title: Dispatch: Pacific - IMDEX 2017
    Unit: AFN / RMB Yokosuka
    Producer: PO1 Anthony R. Martinez
    Runtime: 10:00

    Font ID:
    - Rear Adm. Lai Chung Han, Chief of Navy, Republic of Singapore
    - Lt J.G. Kevin Spillane, Fire Control Officer, USS Sterett (DDG 104)
    - Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam, President, Republic of Singapore
    - Adm. John Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO)
    - Dr. Walter Jones, Exec. Director, Office of Naval Research
    - Rear. Adm. Francis D. Morley, Deputy Asst. Secretary, Navy International Programs (NIPO)
    - Dr. Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Defence, Republic of Singapore

    REPUBIC OF SINGAPORE (May 15-18, 2017)
    Over 40 countries celebrated with the Republic of Singapore Navy during a ceremony commemorating their golden jubilee. The event was held in conjunction with this year’s International Maritime Defense Exhibition, Asia 2017, or IMDEX. Petty Officer Anthony Martinez has more -- on this edition of Dispatch: Pacific from Singapore.
    (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 22:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 573270
    VIRIN: 171213-N-RB546-007
    Filename: DOD_105173982
    Length: 00:10:04
    Location: SG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dispatch: Pacific - IMDEX 2017, by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

