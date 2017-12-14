(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Firebirds’ Marines strive for best field mess in the Pacific region

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.14.2017

    Video by Cpl. Andy Martinez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 cook a three-course meal during a food service evaluation designed for the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill Award at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, December 8, 2017. MWSS-172 Marines competed to earn the title ‘Best Field Mess’ for the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 1985, the W.P.T Hill award was created to reward high quality food service by identifying the best mess halls and field messes throughout the Marine Corps and encouraging a commitment to excellence through competition. MWSS-172 is attached to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andy Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 21:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 573240
    VIRIN: 171214-M-MI258-739
    Filename: DOD_105173796
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Firebirds’ Marines strive for best field mess in the Pacific region, by Cpl Andy Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

