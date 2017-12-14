‘Firebirds’ Marines strive for best field mess in the Pacific region

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 cook a three-course meal during a food service evaluation designed for the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill Award at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, December 8, 2017. MWSS-172 Marines competed to earn the title ‘Best Field Mess’ for the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 1985, the W.P.T Hill award was created to reward high quality food service by identifying the best mess halls and field messes throughout the Marine Corps and encouraging a commitment to excellence through competition. MWSS-172 is attached to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andy Martinez)