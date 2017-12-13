(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AIRFAC Newport rescues injured surfer near Agate Beach

    NEWPORT, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read      

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Facility Newport rescues an injured surfer near Agate Beach in Newport, Ore., Dec. 13, 2017.

    The surfer reportedly suffered a head injury after being separated from his surfboard and being pushed against the rocks near the beach.

    U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector North Bend 6501.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 18:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 573234
    VIRIN: 171213-G-G0213-1001
    Filename: DOD_105173772
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: NEWPORT, OR, US 
    Hometown: NEWPORT, OR, US
    Hometown: NORTH BEND, OR, US
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIRFAC Newport rescues injured surfer near Agate Beach, by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT