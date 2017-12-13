AIRFAC Newport rescues injured surfer near Agate Beach

A Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Facility Newport rescues an injured surfer near Agate Beach in Newport, Ore., Dec. 13, 2017.
The surfer reportedly suffered a head injury after being separated from his surfboard and being pushed against the rocks near the beach.
U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector North Bend 6501.
