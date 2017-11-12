Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Perez, a boatswains mate, from Station Castle Hill, Rhode Island, is wishing his family happy holidays in West Palm Beach, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 18:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|573227
|VIRIN:
|171211-G-OS599-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_105173714
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Perez, by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT