    Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Perez

    WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Perez, a boatswains mate, from Station Castle Hill, Rhode Island, is wishing his family happy holidays in West Palm Beach, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 18:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 573227
    VIRIN: 171211-G-OS599-1001
    Filename: DOD_105173714
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Perez, by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Jose Perez
    Holiday Shoutout
    Station Castle Hill
    #CG17HolidayShoutout

