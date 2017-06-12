Seaman Jacob Earnshaw from Station Provincetown, Mass., is wishing his family happy holidays in Northern Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 17:47
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|573223
|VIRIN:
|171206-G-OS599-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_105173710
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|NORTHERN VIRGINIA, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Seaman Jacob Earnshaw, by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT