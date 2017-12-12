(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Green Flag - Air to Surface Training Exercise

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Mychal Fox and William Lewis

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Green Flag is an advanced, realistic, and relevant Air to Surface training exercise, preparing joint and coalition warfighters to meet combatant commander requirements across Air, Space, and Cyberspace. It is primarily conducted in conjunction with US Army National Training Center exercises at Fort Irwin, Calif. It is a joint exercise administered by the US Air Force Air Warfare Center and Nellis Air Force Base through the 549th Combat Training Squadron.

