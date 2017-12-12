Green Flag - Air to Surface Training Exercise

Green Flag is an advanced, realistic, and relevant Air to Surface training exercise, preparing joint and coalition warfighters to meet combatant commander requirements across Air, Space, and Cyberspace. It is primarily conducted in conjunction with US Army National Training Center exercises at Fort Irwin, Calif. It is a joint exercise administered by the US Air Force Air Warfare Center and Nellis Air Force Base through the 549th Combat Training Squadron.
