Green Flag - Air to Surface Training Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/573217" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Green Flag is an advanced, realistic, and relevant Air to Surface training exercise, preparing joint and coalition warfighters to meet combatant commander requirements across Air, Space, and Cyberspace. It is primarily conducted in conjunction with US Army National Training Center exercises at Fort Irwin, Calif. It is a joint exercise administered by the US Air Force Air Warfare Center and Nellis Air Force Base through the 549th Combat Training Squadron.