171212-N-ZP059-0001 GIG HARBOR Wash., (Dec. 12, 2017) – Students from 10 school districts throughout the Pacific Northwest gathered at the Galaxy Theatres in Gig Harbor to speak with an astronaut aboard International Space Station (ISS) Dec 12. This is the first time since 2009 that there has been an opportunity for students to talk with the ISS at the Galaxy Theatres. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob G. Sisco/Released)
Date Taken:
|12.12.2017
Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 16:55
Category:
|Video Productions
Location:
|US
This work, Students Talk With Astronaut, by PO2 Jacob G. Sisco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
