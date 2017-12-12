(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Students Talk With Astronaut

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob G. Sisco 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    171212-N-ZP059-0001 GIG HARBOR Wash., (Dec. 12, 2017) – Students from 10 school districts throughout the Pacific Northwest gathered at the Galaxy Theatres in Gig Harbor to speak with an astronaut aboard International Space Station (ISS) Dec 12. This is the first time since 2009 that there has been an opportunity for students to talk with the ISS at the Galaxy Theatres. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob G. Sisco/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students Talk With Astronaut, by PO2 Jacob G. Sisco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

