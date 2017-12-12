Students Talk With Astronaut

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



171212-N-ZP059-0001 GIG HARBOR Wash., (Dec. 12, 2017) – Students from 10 school districts throughout the Pacific Northwest gathered at the Galaxy Theatres in Gig Harbor to speak with an astronaut aboard International Space Station (ISS) Dec 12. This is the first time since 2009 that there has been an opportunity for students to talk with the ISS at the Galaxy Theatres. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob G. Sisco/Released)