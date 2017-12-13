(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ballistic Missile Defense Discussion at Center for Strategic and International Studies

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2017

    Navy Rear Adm. Jon A. Hill, deputy director, Missile Defense
    Agency, discusses ballistic missile defense at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Dec. 13, 2017

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 15:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 573181
    Filename: DOD_105173260
    Length: 00:59:42
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 42
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ballistic Missile Defense Discussion at Center for Strategic and International Studies, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD News
    #DGOVLIVE

