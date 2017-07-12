(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Corps Smith Island navigation improvement project b-roll package

    SMITH ISLAND, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2017

    Video by Sarah Gross 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, begins navigation improvement project at Rhodes Point on Smith Island, Maryland, Dec. 7, 2017. The project, in coordination with Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Somerset County, consists of realignment of a portion of the federal navigation channel in Sheep Pen Gut through dredging; construction of two jetties to prevent shoaling in the channel and to reduce the continual need for dredging; and creation of a stone sill along the shoreline to prevent further erosion and contain the clean dredged material from the project.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 15:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 573169
    VIRIN: 171207-A-ND890-005
    Filename: DOD_105173026
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: SMITH ISLAND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Corps Smith Island navigation improvement project b-roll package, by Sarah Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

