The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, delivers rock as part of a navigation improvement project at Rhodes Point on Smith Island, Maryland, Dec. 7, 2017. The project, in coordination with Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Somerset County, consists of realignment of a portion of the federal navigation channel in Sheep Pen Gut through dredging; construction of two jetties to prevent shoaling in the channel and to reduce the continual need for dredging; and creation of a stone sill along the shoreline to prevent further erosion and contain the clean dredged material from the project.
|12.07.2017
|12.13.2017 15:12
|B-Roll
|573162
|171207-A-ND890-002
|DOD_105173019
|00:00:10
|SMITH ISLAND, MD, US
This work, Army Corps Smith Island navigation project b-roll package, by Sarah Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
