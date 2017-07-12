Army Corps Smith Island navigation project b-roll package

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, starts work on a navigation improvement project at Rhodes Point on Smith Island, Maryland, Dec. 7, 2017. The project, in coordination with Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Somerset County, consists of the realignment of a portion of the federal navigation channel in Sheep Pen Gut through dredging; construction of two jetties to prevent shoaling in the channel and to reduce the continual need for dredging; and creation of a stone sill along the shoreline to prevent further erosion and contain the clean dredged material from the project.
